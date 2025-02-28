Open Menu

TDCP Holds Guava, Orange Festival In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

TDCP holds guava, orange festival in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) successfully hosted the Guava & Orange Festival 2025 at the Sargodha Arts Council, celebrating the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

The festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan, who visited various stalls displaying premium varieties of citrus fruits, guavas, and local handicrafts.

Sargodha, known as the citrus capital of Pakistan, plays a vital role in the country’s fruit production.

The festival provided a unique platform to highlight the importance of agri-tourism, connecting farmers, traders, and visitors while promoting sustainable agriculture and local tourism. Participants had the opportunity to explore the best of locally grown fruits, interact with experts, and learn about modern farming techniques.

Alongside the fruit exhibition, the festival featured handicrafts, cultural displays, and interactive activities, allowing visitors to experience Punjab’s vibrant traditions.

For families and children, engaging puppet and magic shows were arranged, making the event entertaining and memorable.

Speaking on the occasion,the Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan appreciated TDCP’s efforts in promoting agricultural tourism and emphasized the need for more such initiatives to support local farmers and businesses.

He highlighted that Sargodha’s citrus industry is not only essential for the local economy but also contributes significantly to Pakistan’s fruit exports.

TDCP remains committed to promoting Punjab’s cultural, historical, and agricultural richness through such events.

The festival successfully attracted a large number of visitors, including farmers, traders, students, and families, fostering a greater appreciation for Pakistan’s agricultural heritage.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

16 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

46 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

46 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

56 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

1 hour ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan