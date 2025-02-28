TDCP Holds Guava, Orange Festival In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) successfully hosted the Guava & Orange Festival 2025 at the Sargodha Arts Council, celebrating the region’s rich agricultural heritage.
The festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan, who visited various stalls displaying premium varieties of citrus fruits, guavas, and local handicrafts.
Sargodha, known as the citrus capital of Pakistan, plays a vital role in the country’s fruit production.
The festival provided a unique platform to highlight the importance of agri-tourism, connecting farmers, traders, and visitors while promoting sustainable agriculture and local tourism. Participants had the opportunity to explore the best of locally grown fruits, interact with experts, and learn about modern farming techniques.
Alongside the fruit exhibition, the festival featured handicrafts, cultural displays, and interactive activities, allowing visitors to experience Punjab’s vibrant traditions.
For families and children, engaging puppet and magic shows were arranged, making the event entertaining and memorable.
Speaking on the occasion,the Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan appreciated TDCP’s efforts in promoting agricultural tourism and emphasized the need for more such initiatives to support local farmers and businesses.
He highlighted that Sargodha’s citrus industry is not only essential for the local economy but also contributes significantly to Pakistan’s fruit exports.
TDCP remains committed to promoting Punjab’s cultural, historical, and agricultural richness through such events.
The festival successfully attracted a large number of visitors, including farmers, traders, students, and families, fostering a greater appreciation for Pakistan’s agricultural heritage.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed men take away electric wires, transformer6 minutes ago
-
SSP-Operations holds Khuli Katchery6 minutes ago
-
Expanded Bar Room for women lawyers in PHC Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
FDE announces Ramazan timings for educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to prevent illegal closure of highways for facilitating public6 minutes ago
-
Police nab notorious thief, recover two stolen motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health examines facilities at PIMS7 minutes ago
-
TDCP holds guava, orange festival in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
NAEAC inspection committee visits Sargodha University's College of Agriculture16 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint16 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at SZABIST School26 minutes ago
-
Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat27 minutes ago