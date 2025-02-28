TDCP holds guava, orange festival in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) successfully hosted the Guava & Orange Festival 2025 at the Sargodha Arts Council, celebrating the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

The festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan, who visited various stalls displaying premium varieties of citrus fruits, guavas, and local handicrafts.

Sargodha, known as the citrus capital of Pakistan, plays a vital role in the country’s fruit production.

The festival provided a unique platform to highlight the importance of agri-tourism, connecting farmers, traders, and visitors while promoting sustainable agriculture and local tourism. Participants had the opportunity to explore the best of locally grown fruits, interact with experts, and learn about modern farming techniques.

Alongside the fruit exhibition, the festival featured handicrafts, cultural displays, and interactive activities, allowing visitors to experience Punjab’s vibrant traditions.

For families and children, engaging puppet and magic shows were arranged, making the event entertaining and memorable.

Speaking on the occasion,the Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan appreciated TDCP’s efforts in promoting agricultural tourism and emphasized the need for more such initiatives to support local farmers and businesses.

He highlighted that Sargodha’s citrus industry is not only essential for the local economy but also contributes significantly to Pakistan’s fruit exports.

TDCP remains committed to promoting Punjab’s cultural, historical, and agricultural richness through such events.

The festival successfully attracted a large number of visitors, including farmers, traders, students, and families, fostering a greater appreciation for Pakistan’s agricultural heritage.