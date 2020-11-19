UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP Holds Mehfil-e-Noor At Jahangir Tomb

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

TDCP holds Mehfil-e-Noor at Jahangir tomb

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that anti Islam forces should get it loud and clear that Muslims can sacrifice their lives for their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but cannot tolerate blasphemy at all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that anti islam forces should get it loud and clear that Muslims can sacrifice their lives for their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but cannot tolerate blasphemy at all.

He said this while addressing the Mehfil-e-Noor event organized in connection with ongoing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week at Jahangir tomb on Thursday. The event was organized by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab and Archeology department.

The Advisor said, "The sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for entire humanity." The publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims all over the world, he added.

He said that increasing trend of Islamophobia is alarming.

He said it is highly important to sensitize the world about the sanctity and respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Asif Mehmood said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar decided to celebrate Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week in unprecedented way.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan convincingly and openly spoke about the love and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and represented the sentiments of Muslim Ummah in United Nations.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ahsan Bhutta also addressed the participants of Mahfil-e-Noor while Professor Rufai Raoof and Qawal Asif Santoo presented spiritual performance.

Darood Pak and Naats were also recited.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Punjab Blasphemy France Muslim Event All Billion Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Nasdaq buys Canadian fraud-detection company for $ ..

3 minutes ago

Thiem slumps as Nadal and Tsitsipas prepare for AT ..

3 minutes ago

French minister under fire after mooting curbs on ..

3 minutes ago

Downtown Dubai to celebrate New Year’s Eve with ..

48 minutes ago

New US North Korea-Related Sanctions Target Mokran ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov, New Israeli Ambassador Discuss A ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.