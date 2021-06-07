TDCP holds water sports and family gala at Dharabi lake

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has organized a water sports and family gala at Dharabi lake as coronavirus intensity reduced and restriction on tourism activities ended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has organized a water sports and family gala at Dharabi lake as coronavirus intensity reduced and restriction on tourism activities ended.

According to TDCP sources here on Monday, the event was organized on June 5 and it concluded on June 6.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood welcomed the participants of the event at Dharabi lake and inaugurated the event by planting saplings under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

Sources said that participants appreciated this initiative of TDCP and said that such events would play positive role for strengthening of tourism in the country besides attracting a good number of tourists.

Keeping in view the increasing number of tourists at certain tourist places in Punjab, the Punjab government had not only identified new tourism places in Kotli Sattian, Panjpeer, Koh Suleman, Mainwali, Khushab and Chakwal but also started development work in this regard, sources added.