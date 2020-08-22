The Punjab government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is adopting all possible measures to promote the tourism sector in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is adopting all possible measures to promote the tourism sector in the province.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) sources here on Friday highlighted two years initiatives of the present government for the development of the tourism sector.

The sources said that various tourism spots, historical places, old monuments across Punjab had good potential for revenue generation and to attract a large number of local and international tourists.

For the last two years the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab was focusing on the promotion of all possible aspects of tourism in the province.

Work was being carried out for the revival of a number of historical places like Hiran Minar, Harappa, Shalimar Bagh, Taxila and many others.

The sources said that historical places could not be separated from the tourism department as historical sites always remained good source of attraction for tourism lovers and revenue generation.

As there was a good scope for the promotion of religious tourism in Punjab keeping in view this the present government was makig efforts to gain maximum benefit from this side of tourism as well.

Legislation work to set Tourism Authority was under way as per the direction of the Punjab chief minister.

A decision had been made to make Sakhi Sarwar place more attractive and beautiful, saplings would be planted at historical sites under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Parks and Horticulture Authority, starting of transport service for the facilitation of visitors visiting "Mazars" in Multan and DG Khan was also under consideration, Tourism Hospitality College would be set up in Harbanspura.

Under World Bank project, 12 sites had been short listed in Punjab which included sacred places of Sikhs and other historic sites for restoration while construction and maintenance of roads for Kotli Sattian and Kahuta would also be done.

Kotli Sattian and Kahuta are unique tourism spots in Punjab, comprehensive project was also being launched to project the natural beauty of Narar waterfall and Panjpeer Rocks.

An online booking facility plan had also been prepared by the TDCP for tourists, in this regard MoU had been signed between the TDCP and Pakistan Booking.com.

Tourist guides would be given training besides their registration, Jahangir and Nur Jahan tombs and other old monuments were also being revived.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) was also making efforts to promote tourism and creating awareness on the heritage of the city.

Restoration of Shah Burj Gate of Lahore Fort, revival of "Barood Khana" located inside the Fort, after its conservation were some of the many steps by the authority for promotion of tourism.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government was fully committed to implement PM Imran Khan's vision to promote tourism for revenue generation besides highlighting the country's soft image abroad.