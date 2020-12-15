TDCP, Irrigation dept sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Irrigation department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Irrigation department, here on Monday.

Under the MoU, the Irrigation department will give its Inland Water Transport Company's assets and rest houses at small dams to TDCP for tourism purpose.

The MoU was signed by Irrigation department's Chief Engineer Moinuddin Sheikh and TDCP General Manager Operations Asim Raza in a ceremony.

Later, Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari while talking to media said that rest houses were precious asset of the department, adding that opening of rest houses for tourism was a good sign.

Advisor to CM, Asif Mehmood said that TDCP was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism.

It is pertinent to mention here that the initiative was taken as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.