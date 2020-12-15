UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP, Irrigation Dept Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

TDCP, Irrigation dept sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Irrigation department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Irrigation department, here on Monday.

Under the MoU, the Irrigation department will give its Inland Water Transport Company's assets and rest houses at small dams to TDCP for tourism purpose.

The MoU was signed by Irrigation department's Chief Engineer Moinuddin Sheikh and TDCP General Manager Operations Asim Raza in a ceremony.

Later, Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari while talking to media said that rest houses were precious asset of the department, adding that opening of rest houses for tourism was a good sign.

Advisor to CM, Asif Mehmood said that TDCP was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism.

It is pertinent to mention here that the initiative was taken as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Company Mohsin Khan Asim Raza Media All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

35 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

35 minutes ago

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

1 hour ago

Caregiver gets first Covid vaccine in Canada

21 minutes ago

Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.