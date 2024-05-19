Open Menu

TDCP Makes Best Arrangement For Murree Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has made comprehensive and best arrangements for the tourists in Murree to facilitate them with dignity.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a TDCP official said the practical steps are being taken by the organisation for further promotion of tourism in Murree. Foreign and domestic tourists are thronging to Murree due to its scenic beauty and clad mountains to enjoy their trip, he added.

He said that the TDCP has already launched an effective cleanliness campaign at different tourist spots in the Murree hilly areas not only to attract them but also to provide a neat and clean ambience.

He said the sanitary workers are involved in collecting plastic waste and littering discarded items aimed to ensure a plastic-free environment, especially in green spaces because plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags are rampantly littered at the tourist destination.

The official said that tourists appreciated the arrangements made by TDCP to entertain them with dignity and respect.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Murree is a mountain resort city located in the Galyat region as it is formed on the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and is about 30 km northeast of the Federal capital. Murree is a popular tourist station due to its landscape and beauty.

\395

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

17 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

17 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

17 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

17 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

17 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

17 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

17 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

17 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan