TDCP Marks World Tourism Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), in collaboration with the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM), organized a ceremony to mark World Tourism Day.

The World Tourism Organization announces a specific theme for World Tourism Day every year and this year theme was "Tourism and Peace." The speakers highlighted the crucial relationship between tourism and global harmony.

Regional Manager TDCP Misbah Ishaq was the chief guest. In his keynote speech, he emphasized the importance of both inner and outer peace. "Inner peace is reflected in our thoughts, tolerance, speech, actions, and behavior," Mr.

Ishaq stated, "Without inner peace, our thoughts become toxic, leading to hatred, extremism, and intolerance." He added that external peace is peace of environment which is essential for communities, nations, and regions.

Mr. Ishaq stated that "Countries where peace prevails see tourism flourish, and where tourism flourishes, peace is often a byproduct." He also stressed the role of peace in the development of societies, stating, "The survival of human societies lies in peace, their beauty in knowledge, and their strength in character.

The program concluded with a symbolic peace walk, involving the staff and students of ITHM, aimed at promoting Tourism and peace.

