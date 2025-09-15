TDCP MD inaugurates City Tour project in Kotli Sattian

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza visited Kotli Sattian on Monday and formally inaugurated the electric golf cart-based “City Tour” project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza visited Kotli Sattian on Monday and formally inaugurated the electric golf cart-based “City Tour” project.

During his visit, he inspected Karor Bala site, reviewed progress on the Paragliding Club and Resort, and examined initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region. He also visited the Perchan site to assess the feasibility study for a proposed chairlift project.

At the Chiora Base site, the TDCP MD reviewed ongoing development of the Glamping Pods Village, while at Chiora Top site, he examined proposals for establishing a paragliding club and camping site. He issued necessary directions to the authorities concerned.

Later, he also inspected the scope of work of the ADP scheme at Dhanohi Rest House.

Speaking on the occasion, Asim Raza said that the Punjab Government was launching multiple projects to boost tourism, making scenic destinations more attractive to visitors, and his visit to Kotli Sattian was part of those ongoing efforts.

He emphasized that under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the TDCP had initiated new projects in Murree to enhance tourism facilities. In line with the CM’s vision, several mega projects were being developed, including two new chairlifts in Murree and Kotli Sattian; Pakistan’s first Sky Glass Bridge; Glamping Pods Village; Tourist Resorts; Theme Park; Paragliding Club, upgradation of Patriata Resort; New Safari Train and Electric Golf Carts

He added that the newly launched Golf Cart Tours would operate across different tourist routes in Murree and Kotli Sattian, enabling visitors to explore multiple sites at affordable ticket prices.

On this occasion, Punjab MPA Bilal Yameen Satti, AC Kotli Sattian Dr. Sana Ram Chand, paragliding experts, and officials of the Buildings Department also accompanied the MD.