TDCP, Nestle To Work On "Clean And Green" Pakistan Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):A delegation of Nestle on Thursday met Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar.

According to TDCP sources, during the meeting it was decided between the TDCP and Nestle Pakistan that both would jointly work on Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Green and Clean" Pakistan programme.

Under this joint venture, plants would be planted at tourist spots, villages, educational institutes besides creating awareness in this regard.

The delegation also expressed interest in different projects of TDCP. The delegation also visited Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management and appreciated the department's efforts for the promotion of tourism.

The TDCP and Nestle would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.