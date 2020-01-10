UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP, Nestle To Work On "Clean And Green" Pakistan Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:33 AM

TDCP, Nestle to work on

A delegation of Nestle on Thursday met Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):A delegation of Nestle on Thursday met Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar.

According to TDCP sources, during the meeting it was decided between the TDCP and Nestle Pakistan that both would jointly work on Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Green and Clean" Pakistan programme.

Under this joint venture, plants would be planted at tourist spots, villages, educational institutes besides creating awareness in this regard.

The delegation also expressed interest in different projects of TDCP. The delegation also visited Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management and appreciated the department's efforts for the promotion of tourism.

The TDCP and Nestle would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Hotel Nestle Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

21 minutes ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

7 minutes ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

7 minutes ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

7 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

36 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.