TDCP offers inexpensive tour packages for students: GM Ops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :General Manager (Operations) of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Asim Raza on Monday said the corporation not only upgraded resorts across Punjab but also offered economical tour packages to students.

He informed that they were taking practical steps for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Addressing a training workshop for TDCP officers to implement the government's decision to launch awareness campaign in institutions here, Asim Raza added that facilities have also been provided for camping sites in most of the tourist destinations of Punjab including Kalarkahar, Patriata, Bansa Gali and other places.

All kinds of equipment has been provided for camping tourism in Multan as well as Cholistan.

He said that TDCP has filmed a comprehensive documentary about all the tourist destinations of the province and has prepared separate packages for different branches of adventure tourism, religious tourism and regular tourism keeping in view individual's interest.

Now, the officers will brief about facilities in educational institutions, Asim said and added that this workshop was organized under 'Explore Punjab' programme at Multan office.

Among others, Regional Manager Multan Ashar Iqbal Malik, while Regional Manager Bahawalpur Misbah Ishaq, in-charge of Tourist Information Center Harrappa Ran Zafar Ahmad, Mian Sohail Mansoor in-charge of Tourist Information Centre (TIC) Sahiwal, Sheikh Ijaz in-charge of TIC DG Khan participated in the workshop.

It was informed on the occasion that the government was not only allocating budget for this tourism promotion programme, but is also providing multimedia projects and other facilities to the offices to facilitate them for briefings.