TDCP Organises Colourful Events In Murree To Mark World Tourism Day
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Murree Region on Saturday organised colourful events at Patriata Resort to mark the World Tourism Day, featuring a seminar, a tourism walk, a tree plantation campaign, and a cake-cutting ceremony.
The special guests included Member of the National Assembly Raja Usama Asfaq Sarwar, Member of the Punjab Assembly Bilal Yamin Satti, the District Police Officer, TDCP General Manager Finance, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Murree, Divisional Forest Officer, general managers of hotels, and heads of other departments.
Addressing the seminar, speakers said that both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals in Punjab had increased significantly, with Murree currently bearing 70 to 80 per cent of the country’s total tourist influx. They noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had allocated Rs17 billion for tourism projects in Murree to provide modern facilities.
The speakers added that under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Tourism Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Tourism Department was introducing modern and eco-friendly projects with the assistance of international experts.
They said the TDCP Murree and Patriata had already achieved major successes by introducing Punjab’s first umbrella street, electric golf carts, open-decker buses, and Pakistan’s first treehouse.
The seminar, held under the theme of “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” shed light on empowering local communities, environmental protection, the impacts of climate change, the use of modern technologies, and the role of stakeholders.
The events concluded with cake cutting, where the guests joined the tourism community in celebrating World Tourism Day.
