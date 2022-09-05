TDCP organizes anti-dengue walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) arranged an anti-dengue walk to create awareness among public about the fatal disease.

The walk began from clock tower and culminated at fort Qasim wherein TDCP staff participated.

Regional General Manager Ashar Iqbal Malik and In charge Tourism Promotion Haider Raza Shah distributed pamphlets among citizens about precautions on dengue.

Later, TDCP arranged a lecture for students of a school to sensitize them about the disease.