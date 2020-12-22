UrduPoint.com
TDCP Proposes Camp Site At Rare Plateau, Renovate Waterfall At Suleman Mountaion Range

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

TDCP proposes camp site at rare plateau, renovate waterfall at Suleman Mountaion Range

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has proposed developing a camp site at a plateau Rakhi Gaarj and renovate surroundings of a small waterfall in Tumman Qaisarani area as part of ongoing efforts to promote tourism at Suleman Mountain Range in Dera Ghazi Khan through infrastructure uplift initiatives.

The mountainous Koh-e-Suleman area is undergoing a massive uplifting activity on instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to make available the facilities that were missing since independence and ultimately transform it into a tourism hub of South Punjab.

TDCP Multan regional manager Asher Malik told APP that they have recently completed survey of Tumman Qaisarani and found a small waterfall, around 50-60 feet high, in Garban area, some 37 kilometres away from Taunsa city, that can be developed into a tourist site. He said that initially they have proposed seating facility around the waterfall for the visitors/tourists to take a nap and enjoy surroundings.

Another site is a 14.25 acre plateau, a rare existence of flat surface, at Rakhi Gaarj, a few kilometers before Fort Monroe, a hill station in DG Khan district of South Punjab. The plateau was naturally available but some extra work was also done by Japanese engineers to expand it and build a boundary wall around the plateau with residential facilities and meeting halls inside. The engineers and technical staff stayed there for few years and left only after building a series of steel bridges to widen the passage at dangerous turns on road from DG Khan to Fort Monroe.

TDCP has proposed to build a camp site, Asher said adding that infrastructure was already there and they would only add a few more facilities to transform it into a camp site for the tourists to take a nap or night stay before reaching Fort Monroe heights.

It may be noted that TDCP has already developed tourist spots at Hik Bai at a height of 7500 feet above sea level, Mubarki top (7400 feet) and Gulki while four more spots were under development.

