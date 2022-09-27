UrduPoint.com

TDCP Rebuts 7th Thal Jeep Rally Dates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

TDCP rebuts 7th Thal Jeep Rally dates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) rebutted a story about holding of 7th Thal Jeep Rally between November 10-13 in Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

An official statement issued by TDCP regional office here on Tuesday said that the corporation denies the stories published in section of media today in connection with 7th Thal Jeep Rally.

It stated that Nov 10-13 are the tentative dates of the rally and not the final ones. Several departments are engaged for organizing the rally therefore the final dates would be finalized in coordination with all stakeholders soon, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

