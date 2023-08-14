Open Menu

TDCP Regional Manager Terms I Day As Historic Day

Published August 14, 2023

TDCP regional manager terms I Day as historic day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional manager of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Multan Office Ashar Iqbal Malik Monday said that our Independence Day was a historic day.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a rally taken out at Ghanta Ghar Chowk under the direction of the Managing Director (MD) of TDCP.

He further said that independence day freed Muslims from the slavery of Hindus and get them aware of the blessings of freedom.

Ashar Iqbal Malik said that freeform was the greatest wish and aspiration of every soul and a great blessing, especially for human beings.

This day was a day of gratitude to Almighty Allah and to remember the great sacrifices of our ancestors due to which we were breathing in an independent country today.

"As a nation, it is a challenge for all of us to take our country on the way to progress and prosperity in the true sense," he added.

The historical building of Ghanta Ghar was decorated with beautiful lights.

A special discount was also offered by the department on all projects on Independence day.

