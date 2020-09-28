UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP Regional Office Shifted To Clock Tower Building

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

TDCP regional office shifted to Clock Tower building

The regional office of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has been shifted to a historical Clock Tower building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The regional office of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has been shifted to a historical Clock Tower building.

Over 125-year old building is located at the city's busiest traffic and commercial cross-section near the Qasim Fort.

The building also houses the office of Project Management Unit.

The Clock Tower building had undergone some modifications for its conversion into a museum. The project was later shelved as new site was proposed for the museum.

Meanwhile, the TDCP head office in Lahore has also been shifted to its own recently built building in Johar Town.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Traffic SITE

Recent Stories

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

14 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

27 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

43 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

59 minutes ago

Memorial Reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman on Tuesday ..

11 minutes ago

Case against Maulana Obaidur Rehman registered for ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.