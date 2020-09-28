TDCP regional office shifted to Clock Tower building

The regional office of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has been shifted to a historical Clock Tower building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The regional office of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has been shifted to a historical Clock Tower building.

Over 125-year old building is located at the city's busiest traffic and commercial cross-section near the Qasim Fort.

The building also houses the office of Project Management Unit.

The Clock Tower building had undergone some modifications for its conversion into a museum. The project was later shelved as new site was proposed for the museum.

Meanwhile, the TDCP head office in Lahore has also been shifted to its own recently built building in Johar Town.