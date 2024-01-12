Open Menu

TDCP Seeks Bids For Outstanding Resorts, Recreational Facilities Till Jan 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

TDCP seeks bids for outstanding resorts, recreational facilities till Jan 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Tourism Development Cooperation of Punjab (TDCP) has sought bids from the eligible bidders for outsourcing resorts and recreational facilities till January 29.

According to TDCP official sources, tenders have been invited for outsourcing various resorts and recreational facilities across the province including TDCP stopover Charra Pani Murree with annual outsourcing amount of Rs one million, TDCP stopover Salgran Murree with annual amount of Rs 1.8 million, TDCP entertainment park Bansra Gaal with annual amount of Rs 3.0 million, glamping village (pods) Patriata top Murree with annual amount of Rs four million and resort Kanhatti garden Khushab with among of Rs 1.8 million.

Likewise, TDCP resort Kot Mithan Rajanpur with annual cost of Rs 2.

5 million, resort Sakhi Sarwar DG Khan with cost of Rs 3.2 million, resort Forte Monroe DG khan with annual amount of Rs six million and Laal Sohanra national park Bahawalpur with annual amount of Rs 3.6 million.

The outsourcing of above said sites would be made for 20 years time period which would be extendable 10 years further subject to TDCP management satisfaction with the statement of condition approved by the government for the outstanding of the resort.

The last date for submission of tenders documents was January 29 and proposal shall be opened on the same day.

The purpose of the outsourcing the resorts was to provide maximum recreational facilities to the citizens in a better way, the sources concluded.

