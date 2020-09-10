TDCP seeks report on natural Bowl lake near Ghazi Ghat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has sought a report from Dera Ghazi Khan officials on a natural bowl-shaped lake near Ghazi Ghat bridge over river Indus to look into prospects of its transformation into a scenic recreational spot.

TDCP DG Khan Incharge Sheikh Ijaz told APP that a natural bowl-shaped lake, spread over 200 Kanal area, existed at a point some distance away from Ghazi Ghat bridge.

It can be spotted during travel from DG Khan to Multan after crossing Ghazi Ghat bridge, Ijaz said adding that its water is sweet i.e consumable by human, and local people call it 'Piyala Jheel'. Its depth, according to locals, was around 80 feet at its centre.

TDCP want to transform it into a scenic recreational spot to enable people of Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and other areas around to spend some quality time there, Sheikh Ijaz said.

