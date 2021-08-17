TDCP sets up eight Glamping Pods for tourists in Patriata

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has set up eight Glamping pods for tourists in the lush and attractive area of Patriata Top.

The three Glamping pods have a capacity of four persons and other five have a capacity of two persons while rent of the pods, set up for the first time in Punjab, for 24 hours would be Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

All Glamping pods were provided with solar energy and have comfortable beds facility.

Each unit also has a separate wash room facility. All the pods were enclosed in a secure enclosure with bone fire and jungle trekking facilities.

The citizens could contact on 051-3412454, 0333-4502720, 0333-4344872 for booking.