UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP Sets Up Information Centre, Souvenir Shop At Shalamar Gardens

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

TDCP sets up information centre, souvenir shop at Shalamar Gardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has provided an information centre, photo studio and souvenir shop facility for tourists at historical Shalamar Gardens here.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism Asif Mehmood visited the Shalamar Gardens on Tuesday and inspected the arrangements made by the TDCP, in collaboration with the Archaeology Department.

TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabar and Director Archaeology Malik Maqsood Ahmed apprised the adviser about various initiatives taken for promotion of tourism, particularly at historical places. "At Royal photo shop, tourists could shoot themselves after wearing Mughal kings' dress, along with the court background," said the TDCP MD.

The adviser expressed his satisfaction over the tourist friendly steps saying: "Paradigm shift in the field of tourism was a need of the hour.

"Referring to a plan to convert historical sites into tourist spots, he said: "There was tremendous scope for attracting tourists towards historical places in Punjab, particularly in Lahore."Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar believe in sustained tourism. "The Punjab government was taking steps to turn tourism into an industry," he said. "Tourist spots will be opened as soon as COVID-19 was controlled," hoped the adviser. He said that the public desperately wanted to visit tourist places, but "No life could be put in danger for entertainment". He also said that Shalamar Gardens have great potential for tourism and the TDCP would explore the same.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Same Industry Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

6 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

11 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

25 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.