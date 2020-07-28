TDCP sets up information centre, souvenir shop at Shalamar Gardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has provided an information centre, photo studio and souvenir shop facility for tourists at historical Shalamar Gardens here.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism Asif Mehmood visited the Shalamar Gardens on Tuesday and inspected the arrangements made by the TDCP, in collaboration with the Archaeology Department.

TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabar and Director Archaeology Malik Maqsood Ahmed apprised the adviser about various initiatives taken for promotion of tourism, particularly at historical places. "At Royal photo shop, tourists could shoot themselves after wearing Mughal kings' dress, along with the court background," said the TDCP MD.

The adviser expressed his satisfaction over the tourist friendly steps saying: "Paradigm shift in the field of tourism was a need of the hour.

"Referring to a plan to convert historical sites into tourist spots, he said: "There was tremendous scope for attracting tourists towards historical places in Punjab, particularly in Lahore."Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar believe in sustained tourism. "The Punjab government was taking steps to turn tourism into an industry," he said. "Tourist spots will be opened as soon as COVID-19 was controlled," hoped the adviser. He said that the public desperately wanted to visit tourist places, but "No life could be put in danger for entertainment". He also said that Shalamar Gardens have great potential for tourism and the TDCP would explore the same.