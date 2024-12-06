TDCP Sets Up Information Desk At Lahore Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art information desk at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. This initiative aims to provide seamless guidance and support to both domestic and international travelers.
Secretary Tourism, Mr. Farid Ahmed Tarar, visited the information counter to review arrangements and facilities. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing tourist experiences in the province.
“Tourists arriving in Lahore can now access comprehensive information right at the airport. TDCP representatives will be available at both the arrival and departure lounges to guide travelers,” said Mr. Tarar. He further announced plans to install modern screeners at the airport soon to facilitate quick and convenient access to tourism related resources. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to develop Punjab as a premier tourist destination. Various other projects to promote tourism in the province are also underway.
