TDCP Striving To Promote Tourism, Says Adviser To CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

TDCP striving to promote tourism, says adviser to CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood Tuesday said that the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) striving to promote 'Night Tourism', at tourist and heritage sites.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here to promote tourism. TDCP Chairman board of Directors Dr Suhail Zafar Cheema, Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Director General Archaeology and other officials were present during the meeting. Provision of more facilities at tourist spots particularly different aspects of night tourism were reviewed in details.

The adviser said that under the night tourism programme events like Sufi nights and musical concerts would be organised at major tourist destinations. "We have to change traditional approach towards promotion of tourism," urged the adviser. He said that major focus should be on local tourism because number of local tourists was far greater than foreign tourists.

He expressed his satisfaction over various development schemes at Shalamar Gardens, Jahangir's Tomb and other heritage sites.

Referring to recently held religious event at Jahangir's Tomb in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week, Asif Mehmood said that the event received encouraging feedback regarding night tourism and now the corporation would further work on the idea to attract more tourists.

"Picnic events should be facilitated at tourist points. Outsourcing of different facilities is under consideration," he added. He also said that Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the tourism and for the first time Tourism and Archaeology Departments were collaborating to promote tourism.

