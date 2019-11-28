UrduPoint.com
TDCP Taking Initiatives To Strengthen Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:51 PM

The Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is actively working for effective utilisation of numerous opportunities of cultural and religious tourism in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):The Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is actively working for effective utilisation of numerous opportunities of cultural and religious tourism in the province.

A spokesman for the department said this while talking to APP on Thursday. He said private sector was also showing keen interest to make joint ventures with TDCP to promote tourism. He said that soon an agreement between Careem transportation service and TDCP would be signed aimed to uplift tourism sector.

The spokesman said that earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Daewoo Bus Service and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) under which the bus service would show tourism documentaries in its buses.

He said, "Cholistan Jeep Rally which will held in coming February is again a very thrilling regular feature of the department to promote motor sports in the country." He said all these initiatives were aimed to strengthen tourism and to highlight positive image of the country across the globe.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) was also making efforts to promote heritage sites in the province to provide recreational facilities to the people besides attracting tourists.

The WCLA recently organised "1st National Heritage and Tourism Workshop" in Lahore Fort.

The workshop thoroughly discussed 'Re-adaptive use of Heritage Sites and Business Model for Sustainable Tourism'.

