TDCP To Develop Five New Recreational Sites At Koh-e-Sulemanki

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is going to develop five new recreational sites at Koh-e-Sulemanki DG Khan division with an objective to promote tourism.

Deputy manager TDCP DG Khan division, Sheikh Ijaz told APP here on Saturday that the new recreational sites at Koh-e-Sulemanki area would attract the tourists.

The five sites included Bharti, Mut Chandia, Mubarki top, Yak Bai and Gulki.

He said that the sheds, benches, canteen and parking area would be built there.

He further informed that the height of two sites Mubarki top and Yak Bai was more than the Fort Munro and there would also be snow falling at these areas in December and January.

Mr Ijaz said that the each site was consisted on four kanals land while security guards would be deputed there regarding security arrangements.

Similarly, the TDCP hotel consisted on 16 kanals land at Fort Munro was outsourced in Rs 4.2 million per annum on 20 years lease after completion of missing facilities.

He said that the hotel was consisted on 11 rooms including six double beds, three huts, three gazebos, walking track, amphitheatre and fencing wall.

