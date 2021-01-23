UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP To Hold Photographic Competition

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

TDCP to hold photographic competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has decided to hold a Photographic competition "Punjab through lens" to highlight the wealth of cultural and natural diversity of the province.

The competition would be held in the categories of Punjab Heritage, Culture (Art and Craft) and natural landscapes, said a spokesman.

Interested contester can send their photographs till February 20 on explorepunjabpk@gmail.com.

The TDCP further stated that cash prize and certificates will be given to the position holders.

Related Topics

Punjab February

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.