TDCP to hold photographic competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has decided to hold a Photographic competition "Punjab through lens" to highlight the wealth of cultural and natural diversity of the province.

The competition would be held in the categories of Punjab Heritage, Culture (Art and Craft) and natural landscapes, said a spokesman.

Interested contester can send their photographs till February 20 on explorepunjabpk@gmail.com.

The TDCP further stated that cash prize and certificates will be given to the position holders.