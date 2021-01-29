UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDCP To Hold Photography Competition 'Punjab Through Lens'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

TDCP to hold photography competition 'Punjab through Lens'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is organizing a photography competition titled "Punjab Through Lens".

The last date for submission of photos on a theme 'Heritage of Punjab, Culture (art and craft) and Natural Sites (landscape)' has been set for Feb 20.

According to a TDCP spokesperson, the photos could be sent on email explorepunjabpk@gmail.com He said that a photo should be of 780*1280 pixels in size and it should not be larger than 12MB. The photo should be in JPEG format and it should be made with a DSLR camera.

He said that the decision of judges would be final while Names of winners would be announced at the RDCP website on March 1st.

The winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

Related Topics

Punjab March

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

25 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

28 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

42 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

51 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.