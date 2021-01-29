TDCP to hold photography competition 'Punjab through Lens'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is organizing a photography competition titled "Punjab Through Lens".

The last date for submission of photos on a theme 'Heritage of Punjab, Culture (art and craft) and Natural Sites (landscape)' has been set for Feb 20.

According to a TDCP spokesperson, the photos could be sent on email explorepunjabpk@gmail.com He said that a photo should be of 780*1280 pixels in size and it should not be larger than 12MB. The photo should be in JPEG format and it should be made with a DSLR camera.

He said that the decision of judges would be final while Names of winners would be announced at the RDCP website on March 1st.

The winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates.