Open Menu

TDCP To Launch Plantation Drive At Murree Tourist Spots

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will launch a plantation campaign on March 19 at the tourist spots of Murree with the support of the Forest Department and the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi will inaugurate the plantation drive at Patriata base. All the plants have been donated by a charitable organization, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir said the sole objective of the tree planting campaign is to promote environment-friendly culture.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree March Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan