TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will launch a plantation campaign on March 19 at the tourist spots of Murree with the support of the Forest Department and the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi will inaugurate the plantation drive at Patriata base. All the plants have been donated by a charitable organization, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir said the sole objective of the tree planting campaign is to promote environment-friendly culture.