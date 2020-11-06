TDCP to lease out all resorts in Punjab, says GM Operations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Government has decided that Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) lease out all its resorts to encourage private sector and ensure international level facilities to tourists, says TDCP General manager (Operations).

Asim Raza told APP that a dynamic involvement of private sector would speed up tourism sector promotion. He said that a mega Rs 100 million project to upgrade landscape at picturesque Taunsa Barrage would encourage private sector to launch services in surrounding areas.

He said that TDCP would lease out all its resorts for 20 years adding that resort at Nankana Sahib has been leased out to Pearl Continental group while the one at Bheera has also been leased out to some private party.

Asim said that remaining thirteen (13) resorts in Punjab would also be leased out to private sector. Asim disclosed that TDCP would maintain a strict monitoring of the resorts during post-lease period to ensure improved services adding that private sector would not be allowed to sell services or products at heavy price. It would also be ensured that the private parties would provide a hygienic atmosphere to the people that would not be hazardous to health of the people.

TDCP would inspect resorts every month and issue certificates to the companies and those which would fail to get certificates would have their lease cancelled as per the agreement, Asim Raza said.