TDCP, Tourist Services to work together: secretary

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Department of Tourist Services will work together beside adopting joint strategy for promotion of tourism.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Department of Tourist Services will work together beside adopting joint strategy for promotion of tourism.

It was decided in a meeting held at the TDCP head office on Friday with Punjab Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz in the chair.

The secretary directed that the Department of Tourist Services must ensure appointment of trained and authentic staff to all hotels besides holding a tourism conference in which tourist operators, owners of hotels and restaurants, owners of travel agencies who showed good performance should be invited.

Asadullah Faiz said that the TDCP would provide all possible facilities to the international tourists.

Department of Tourist Services deputy controller promised arranging hospitality internship for the students of the TDCP institute.