UrduPoint.com

TDCP, Tourist Services To Work Together: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:23 PM

TDCP, Tourist Services to work together: secretary

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Department of Tourist Services will work together beside adopting joint strategy for promotion of tourism.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Department of Tourist Services will work together beside adopting joint strategy for promotion of tourism.

It was decided in a meeting held at the TDCP head office on Friday with Punjab Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz in the chair.

The secretary directed that the Department of Tourist Services must ensure appointment of trained and authentic staff to all hotels besides holding a tourism conference in which tourist operators, owners of hotels and restaurants, owners of travel agencies who showed good performance should be invited.

Asadullah Faiz said that the TDCP would provide all possible facilities to the international tourists.

Department of Tourist Services deputy controller promised arranging hospitality internship for the students of the TDCP institute.

Related Topics

Punjab All

Recent Stories

Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Sh ..

Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Shymkent, Now Situation Stable - ..

2 minutes ago
 About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhst ..

About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 One Employee Killed in Attack on Detention Center ..

One Employee Killed in Attack on Detention Center in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan - ..

2 minutes ago
 Omicron: Mild or severe impact on economy?

Omicron: Mild or severe impact on economy?

2 minutes ago
 Nepal confirms 24 more Omicron infections

Nepal confirms 24 more Omicron infections

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs District Sports Committee meeting

DC chairs District Sports Committee meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.