TDCP,Daewoo Bus Service Sign MoU

Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

TDCP,Daewoo Bus Service sign MoU

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Daewoo Bus Service on Thursday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Daewoo Bus Service on Thursday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ceremony was held at the TDCP head office here.

Under the MoU, tourism docuemantries would be shown in Daewoo buses and brochures would also be displayed in Daewoo booking centres besides making efforts to further improve Explore Punjab Magazine.

TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar, Faisal Siddique from Daewoo and others were also present.

