TDEA-FAFEN releases first monthly COVID-19 response monitoring report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Trust for Democratic education and Accountability-Free and Fair Election Network (TDEA-FAFEN) on Friday released first monthly COVID-19 response monitoring report.

According to report, an increase in the number of new confirmed cases and deaths were reported during the second wave of coronavirus October, 2020.

The report is based on the data collected through stakeholders' surveys and direct observation of enumerators deployed in 20 project districts.

It was observed that coordination mechanisms was established to manage response during the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year, largely remained intact in 14 of the 16 observed districts with key stakeholders, including healthcare staff, elected leaders and civil society organizations (CSOs), represented on coordination platforms.

The research respondents' opinion about the effectiveness of coordination mechanisms in 16 districts reflected a variance, with majority (78%) rating it between average to highly effective.

Inclusive approach is another area where most of the districts claim to have developed and implement safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with key stakeholders including schools, business and traders' associations.

The report claimed that during October, politicization of COVID-19 response gathered momentum in the wake of oppositions' ongoing agitation against the government.

The government on its part announced steps with the dual consideration of keeping the economic activity running, while issuing guidelines, implementing SOPs and protocols for offices, businesses and individuals to curb the spread of the pandemic.