TDEA,FDO online training concluded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day online training workshop organized by Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA), a non- government organization dedicated to monitor governance and electoral reforms in collaboration with civil society organization, Punjab Farmers Development Organization ( FDO) concluded here Sunday.

It was aimed at making capacity building of journalists with exposing them to modern tools and techniques being widely operated across the globe.

A large number of journalists hailing from both print and electronic media organizations participated to attend brief lectures given by Waqar Gillani, the master trainer who shared media laws and ethics,rights and responsibilities of journalists.

He said while the virus had disrupted society,journalist community similar to health experts have had to put up a constant struggle to present their findings accurately without compromising given Sops even to minute level.

"Because life matters more than to any kind of responsibility" said Waqar.

It was also shared brief use of digital tools to enhance journalism skills to survive financially amid on-going phase of the pandemic.

Journalists Salman Raza from APP, Rafique Qureshi from Daily Ausaf, Tariq Qureshi, Mumtaz Niazi from Express tv, Shazia from KTN, Palwasha from Royal tv gave their input during brief discussion concluded in couple of days training.

At end of workshop, Asad Mumtaz group editor of Daily Aftab and Zahra Sajjad Zaidi, the board member of FDO distributed certificates among journalists. Ali Azhar, Project Coordinator and Mian Tauqeer Talib District Mobilizer of FDO arranged the event concluded at local hotel here.