TDPs repatriation of Machas village begins in North Waziristan

The repatriation of temporally displaced people (TDPs) was started on Monday from Bakakhel camp to their native village Machas of North Waziristan tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The repatriation of temporally displaced people (TDPs) was started on Monday from Bakakhel camp to their native village Machas of North Waziristan tribal district.

The repatriation families before their return to Machas village, were registered at Bakakhel TDP camp.

According to Provincial Relief and Resettlement Department, the repatriation would continue from March 16-19, 2020.

Each TDP family would be provided Rs10,000 for transport charges, Rs25,000 as cash grant through SIM card and an assistance package include blankets, quilts, kitchen set and other essential house hold items besides six month ration through World food Program.

The TDPs were asked to contact helpline 091-9216417 or Camp Manager Bakakhel Camp Bannu on phone number 03459898205 for assistance.