UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDPs Repatriation Of Machas Village Begins In North Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

TDPs repatriation of Machas village begins in North Waziristan

The repatriation of temporally displaced people (TDPs) was started on Monday from Bakakhel camp to their native village Machas of North Waziristan tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The repatriation of temporally displaced people (TDPs) was started on Monday from Bakakhel camp to their native village Machas of North Waziristan tribal district.

The repatriation families before their return to Machas village, were registered at Bakakhel TDP camp.

According to Provincial Relief and Resettlement Department, the repatriation would continue from March 16-19, 2020.

Each TDP family would be provided Rs10,000 for transport charges, Rs25,000 as cash grant through SIM card and an assistance package include blankets, quilts, kitchen set and other essential house hold items besides six month ration through World food Program.

The TDPs were asked to contact helpline 091-9216417 or Camp Manager Bakakhel Camp Bannu on phone number 03459898205 for assistance.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan World March 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Balochistan govt decides to take disci ..

8 minutes ago

Dr Naveed suggests stricter screening against Cor ..

43 seconds ago

Dixon says IndyCar drivers want to race, tense ove ..

44 seconds ago

Peshawar Medical and Dental College (PMC) hosts 13 ..

46 seconds ago

Siemens, HMS Group to Supply Compressor Equipment ..

51 seconds ago

Ali Zafar produces song “Ko Ko Corona” in figh ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.