Te establishment of 'Tiger Force' a welcome step of PM: Minister

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Forest Minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that for serving people the establishment of Tiger Volunteer Force was a welcome step of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a training workshop of Volunteers Tiger Force the Minister Sardr Sibtain Khan said that the volunteers of Tiger Force would help in implementing on safety arrangement avoiding corona virus, lockdown, identification of people involved in inflation, hoarding, eradication of social evils from society and in the provision of ration among deserving people.

Forest Minster said that volunteers of tiger force should keep in mind that they will act a role of Khadim adding that they would perfume their duties with complete integrity and diligently.

Earlier the assistant commissioner Piplan Bilal Bin Hafeez has briefed the volunteers of tiger force about the code of conduct and SOPs.

He said that all volunteers will assist the administration as a facilitator and will fulfill the responsibility of providing encouragement and awareness to the people in various matters.