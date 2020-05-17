UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Te Establishment Of 'Tiger Force' A Welcome Step Of PM: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Te establishment of 'Tiger Force' a welcome step of PM: Minister

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Forest Minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that for serving people the establishment of Tiger Volunteer Force was a welcome step of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a training workshop of Volunteers Tiger Force the Minister Sardr Sibtain Khan said that the volunteers of Tiger Force would help in implementing on safety arrangement avoiding corona virus, lockdown, identification of people involved in inflation, hoarding, eradication of social evils from society and in the provision of ration among deserving people.

Forest Minster said that volunteers of tiger force should keep in mind that they will act a role of Khadim adding that they would perfume their duties with complete integrity and diligently.

Earlier the assistant commissioner Piplan Bilal Bin Hafeez has briefed the volunteers of tiger force about the code of conduct and SOPs.

He said that all volunteers will assist the administration as a facilitator and will fulfill the responsibility of providing encouragement and awareness to the people in various matters.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Piplan All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

13 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

14 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

15 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.