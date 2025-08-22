Tea Company Theft Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Bani Police have arrested a person who had stolen money from the distribution office of a tea company.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen an amount of Rs 850,000 from the company’s office, which was recovered from him.
The cutter which he used for breaking the window was also recovered from the accused.
The spokesman said the accused visited the office twice or thrice for work. He entered the office by cutting a window and stole the money. The case of the incident was registered in June 2025.
The Bani Police used all means including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused.
