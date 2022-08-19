Tea corner, phone-charging desk set up at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up a kahwah (tea) corner and mobile-phone charging desk to facilitate visitors at the corridor of Deputy Commissioner's Office, here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the corner and presented 'kahwah' to visitors.

He said that the step had been taken to facilitate people, who come here from remote areas in connection with their work.

He said that people's problems were also being listened to daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.