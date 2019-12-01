UrduPoint.com
Tea Lovers In Capital Can't Resist Aromatic Flavours Of `Tandoori Chaye'

Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Tea lovers in capital can't resist aromatic flavours of `Tandoori Chaye'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :"Tandoori Chaye" which became popular during the last few years is attracting a number of tea lovers with its variety of flavours available in different tea stalls and cafes of Federal capital.

Tandoori Chaye is prepared in the traditional clay pots in different restaurants and kiosks in the city and available in a variety of flavours with the titles of Ginger, Cinnamon, Shahi, Shanshahi, Qalandari, Karak and Dabang Tandoori Chaye.

The increase in number of customers can be seen at the tea stalls offering this traditional tea after the two-day rain spell which turned the weather cold.

Asad Amir, a frequent visitor of the most popular, Tandoori Tea stall in F-7 Markaz said, "Visiting this tea stall open air with my friends is always a fun and we all enjoy flavored Tandoori Chaye here during gossips".

He said, "I can't resist the aroma of flavoured `Tandoori Chaye' while going through this place and always sit here and enjoy hustle and bustle of this market, nice ambience and music available at this stall specially".

The recipe of `Tandoori Chaye' available here is unique one as the young boy at the stall heat up the small clay pots in a pre-heated Tandoor and then pour the tea every time on the heated pot till the time it breaks and smoky aroma and taste of the broken clay pot enters into the tea.

Although chicken corn soup, Gajar Ka halwa, fish, dry fruits and many other items are the most popular Winter delights and liked by most of the people but during the last few years, Tandoori Chaye has became a source of attraction for majority.

Amina Farrukh, a young girl said, "Having tea frequently has become a tradition for most of the people especially in winter and for me it's not merely a tradition but an addiction".

"I took it in a funny way when heard about `Tandoori Chaye' after Tandoori chicken and Tandoori roti but when I tried, I found it awesome", she said.

`Tandoori Chaye' presented in a traditional mud cup revive the natural village life especially when it is poured into a mud cup which gives a feeling of village's soil, she said.

It is fact that we cannot separate our present from our past. Our urge for the traditional clay pot tea reflect our association and a strong bond with the old clay utensils", girl said.

Even cooking food in clay utensils is again in vogue these days and most of the people keep clay handi in their homes to cook and get a better taste and texture of food, she said.

Research reveals that the tea is the second largest drink consumed by the people on the earth and it is originated in Southwest China where it was used as a medicinal drink.

Black tea, spiced tea, green tea, Gur Ki Chaye, Kashmiri tea and Doodh Patti are the varieties liked by most of the people in Pakistan. And now Tandoori Chaye in different flavours is getting popularity these days.

More Stories From Pakistan

