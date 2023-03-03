Tea seller gunned down in dacoity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers killed a man during a dacoity at 127 SB at Fateh Khan, Draz Khail, in Sillanwali Police limits here on Friday.

Police said the accused entered the office of a stone crashing plant and held Syed Ameer and others hostage.

Meanwhile, Niaz Ali, a tea staller, 45, came the office to serve the staffers with tea whenthe dacoits opened firing at him who died on the spot while the accused managed to escape.