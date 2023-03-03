UrduPoint.com

Tea Seller Gunned Down In Dacoity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tea seller gunned down in dacoity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers killed a man during a dacoity at 127 SB at Fateh Khan, Draz Khail, in Sillanwali Police limits here on Friday.

Police said the accused entered the office of a stone crashing plant and held Syed Ameer and others hostage.

Meanwhile, Niaz Ali, a tea staller, 45, came the office to serve the staffers with tea whenthe dacoits opened firing at him who died on the spot while the accused managed to escape.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died Man Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

1 hour ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

2 hours ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.