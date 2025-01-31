Tea Unit Closed, 2 Restaurants Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a tea production unit and imposed Rs. 300,000 fine on two renowned restaurants in Kot Lakhpat, Model Town and Bahria Town areas, here on Friday.
An operation revealed severe violations, including use of unapproved labeling at tea unit and inadequate hygiene and storage conditions at the restaurants.
Inspections uncovered poor cleanliness, pest infestations, open drains & fly infestation, compromising public health & safety.
DG Asim Javed said that the Punjab Food Authority was committed to enforcing strict food safety regulations. He urged citizens to stay vigilant and report violations to the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.
