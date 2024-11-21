Teacher Arrested For Beating Student
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A 10-year-old student was beaten up by his teacher at a private school in Bet Mir Hazar, Jatoi Tehsil.
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider directed the local police to investigate the matter, leading to the arrest of the teacher.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the child, identified as Khurram, was beaten up by teacher, Irfan, for not answering a question correctly.
The victim’s father, Zulfiqar, reported the matter to Bet Mir Hazar Police Station, which registered a case under Section 355 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and arrested the accused teacher.
