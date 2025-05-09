Teacher Arrested For Blackmailing Schoolgirl
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Police have arrested a teacher allegedly involved in schoolgirl suicide case as the matriculation student allegedly took her own life after being blackmailed by her teacher.
The incident took place in the Gogran area and prompted swift action by police.
According to spokesperson for police, "A case was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.
A video statement recorded by the deceased before her death was also made part of the case."
The girl’s father revealed in his statement that his daughter was distressed due to continued harassment and blackmailing by the teacher and consumed poisonous tablets used in wheat.
District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq said that the incident was taken seriously and assured that justice would be provided to the affected family.
Protection of women and children would be ensured at every cost, he added.
