Open Menu

Teacher Arrested For Blackmailing Schoolgirl

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Teacher arrested for blackmailing schoolgirl

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Police have arrested a teacher allegedly involved in schoolgirl suicide case as the matriculation student allegedly took her own life after being blackmailed by her teacher.

The incident took place in the Gogran area and prompted swift action by police.

According to spokesperson for police, "A case was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.

A video statement recorded by the deceased before her death was also made part of the case."

The girl’s father revealed in his statement that his daughter was distressed due to continued harassment and blackmailing by the teacher and consumed poisonous tablets used in wheat.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq said that the incident was taken seriously and assured that justice would be provided to the affected family.

Protection of women and children would be ensured at every cost, he added.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan