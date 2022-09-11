Teacher booked for beating student

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A seminary teacher was booked and arrested for inhuman torture over student in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Sunday.

Police sources said that Nasser Iqbal (9) student of a local seminary was subjected to inhuman torture by the teacher identified as Akmal Shahzad.

Police on the complaint of the Manazar Iqbal- father of the victim registered a case against the teacher and sent him behind the bars.