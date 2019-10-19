Teacher commits suicide over false allegation of harassment

(@fidahassanain)

Afzal Mehmood later was found innocent in investigation of the case but he was no more.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) In order to prove his innocent in allegations of harrassing a female student, a teacher of Muhammadon Anglo Oriental College) committed suicide and ended up his life.

Afzal Mehmood, English Lecture of MAO College, ended his life after eating poisnous tablets when he came to know about allegations levelled against him by a female student. This awful incident of his suicide took place on Oct 09 but the news of his suicide did not came to the limelight. A few days ago, a female student levelled an allegation of harrasment againist Afzal Mehmood.

The reports said that a note was recovered from body of Afzal Mehmood wherein he had written that he presented his matter to Almighty Allah and please nobody should investigate it nor any perrson should be held accountable. According to police, the note which was recocvered from the body of the deceased was written by the lecturer himself and that he committed suicide to end up his life over allegations of harrasment. In the note, he also addressed the investigation body that his entire family was worried over false allegation of harrasment and said: "today his wife also called him man of bad character,". He further noted that there was nothinig for him in the life as now he was known as a bad character in both college and home.

"I feel pained when it comes to my mind," the teacher wrote before committiing suicide.

Talkinig to a news organization, Dr Aalia Rehman, the head of committee constituted to deal with harrasment issues, said that their investigation found that the teacher was innocent and the allegations of harassment against him were false. "Just a female student of Mass Communication moved an application that Sir Afzal stare the girls including the complainant and that's all," said the invesstigation committee head. She said that she went to asked the girl who levelled allegations againnst Afzal Mehmood and she deneid that she was never harassed by the teacher. She qouted her saying that she simply said that "Sir Afzal used to give them very low marks and he never harassed her but the other girls of her class believed that he used to stare at them,".

Later, Dr. Aalia said she concluded her inquiry by writing clearly that allegations of harassment against Afzal Mehmood were false and he was completely innocent. "I also suggested strict action against the female student who levelled false allegations against Afzal Mehmood,".