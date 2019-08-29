Teacher Deprived Of Bike In DG Khan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:21 PM
Robbers snatched a motorcycle from a teacher and injured him over resistance in Shah Sadar police limits
The police said Muhammad Talha, an educator in Primary school Manka, was travelling on a bike when three robbers intercepted and snatched his bike and two mobile phones.
The accused opened firing and injured the teacher when he put up resistance and fled.
A case has been registered by the police.