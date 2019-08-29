Teacher deprived of bike in DG Khan

(@imziishan)

DG KHAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Robbers snatched a motorcycle from a teacher and injured him over resistance in Shah Sadar police limits.

The police said Muhammad Talha, an educator in Primary school Manka, was travelling on a bike when three robbers intercepted and snatched his bike and two mobile phones.

The accused opened firing and injured the teacher when he put up resistance and fled.

A case has been registered by the police.