UrduPoint.com

Teacher Dies, Four Students Hospitalized As Boat Capsizes In Khanpur Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Teacher dies, four students hospitalized as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A female teacher died while four students are hospitalized in critical condition as a boat which they were carrying capsized in Khanpur dam at Haripure district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, a group of students of a private school visited Khanpur dam on an excursion tour.

During picnic, the students and teachers boarded a boat which turned turtle in the mid of the dam after hitting a cliff due to low level of water.

Due to hit, the boat capsized resulting in drowning of 26 students and eight teachers.

The Rescue authorities on receiving the emergency call, rushed to the site and started rescue operation by recovering all the drowned.

Meanwhile, a lady teacher who was recovered from water in unconscious condition was administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by rescue officials, but to no avail. Four students are also hospitalized and are getting treatment while remaining are safe.

Related Topics

Water Died Dam Khanpur SITE Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

3 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

3 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.