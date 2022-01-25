Teacher dies, four students hospitalized as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A female teacher died while four students are hospitalized in critical condition as a boat which they were carrying capsized in Khanpur dam at Haripure district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, a group of students of a private school visited Khanpur dam on an excursion tour.

During picnic, the students and teachers boarded a boat which turned turtle in the mid of the dam after hitting a cliff due to low level of water.

Due to hit, the boat capsized resulting in drowning of 26 students and eight teachers.

The Rescue authorities on receiving the emergency call, rushed to the site and started rescue operation by recovering all the drowned.

Meanwhile, a lady teacher who was recovered from water in unconscious condition was administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by rescue officials, but to no avail. Four students are also hospitalized and are getting treatment while remaining are safe.