Teacher dies in Malakand accident in Malakand

A schoolteacher lost his life when his two-wheeler hit by a truck on main Malakand road here Friday morning

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : A schoolteacher lost his life when his two-wheeler hit by a truck on main Malakand road here Friday morning.

Local police said, a schoolteacher hailing from Dargai was on way to school when his bike was hit by a truck near Malakand Tunnel.

The teacher died on the scene. Police took his body to DHQ Dargai from where the heirs received the body.