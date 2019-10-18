UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher Dies In Malakand Accident In Malakand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

Teacher dies in Malakand accident in Malakand

A schoolteacher lost his life when his two-wheeler hit by a truck on main Malakand road here Friday morning

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : A schoolteacher lost his life when his two-wheeler hit by a truck on main Malakand road here Friday morning.

Local police said, a schoolteacher hailing from Dargai was on way to school when his bike was hit by a truck near Malakand Tunnel.

The teacher died on the scene. Police took his body to DHQ Dargai from where the heirs received the body.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Malakand Dargai From

Recent Stories

PCB removes Sarfraz Ahmad from National Cricket Te ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to have access to UAE labour market's dat ..

50 seconds ago

Golf: CJ Cup second round scores

51 seconds ago

Danish striker Larsen gets two-year Australia dopi ..

2 minutes ago

Caracas' Ambassador to UN Says Venezuela Joining U ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation launched on chehlum ro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.