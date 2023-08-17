Open Menu

Teacher Drowns In River Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:25 PM

An ill-fated teacher drowned in River Chitral near Sorich area, the Rescue1122 official said on Thursday

The victim, identified as Anwarud Din, was en route to his school accompanied by his younger brother on a motorbike.

He lost his control and fell into River Chitral while his brother managed to come out of the river safely.

The divers of Rescue1122 conducted search operations in different sections of River Chitral to retrieve the body. However, it had not yet been recovered.

Chitral Rescue 1122

