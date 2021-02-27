Teacher held for harassing student in burewala

A local school teacher was arrested allegedly for harassing and blackmailing his tenth class female student by holding her obscene pictures in the washroom

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A local school teacher was arrested allegedly for harassing and blackmailing his tenth class female student by holding her obscene pictures in the washroom.

According to city police Burewalla, the accused named Arsalan Ashraf, teacher of Allied School, had been blackmailing his tenth class student Alisha Ahmed for the past ten days at least after snapping her nude photo shots by fitting hidden camera in school's washroom.

Today, when the girl was coming to home by rickshaw, the teacher followed her until she arrived her home.

Her brother Muhammad Adnan Ahmad Kharal, employee of local canal department, witnessing strange situation asked from the girl about reason as why the teacher came always behind her until she reached home. To which, Alishah informed her brother about whole harassment story while weeping.

Following which, Adnan approached to police station which caught the accused teacher and registered FIR against him under relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code.