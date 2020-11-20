UrduPoint.com
Teacher Held Over Thrashing Student

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

Police have arrested a teacher over thrashing a first class student in Daira Deen Panah area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a teacher over thrashing a first class student in Daira Deen Panah area on Friday.

According to details, a Primary school teacher of government high school Yaarawala in Daira Deen Panah area tortured on five years old first class student namely Muhammad Abdullah.

The father of the victim kid Ghulam Murtaza put an application with Daira Deen Panah police station for lodging case against the teacher concerned.

SHO Mahar Jaleel lodged case after conducting medical examination of the kid and arrested teacher namely Muhammad Ayub.

