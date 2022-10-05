Teacher hold future of country in their hands: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that a teacher was the most important person in society because teachers hold the future of the country in their hands.

In his message on the occasion of World Teachers Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that teaching was a noble profession that shape the character, caliber, and future of an individual.

Highlighting the importance of teachers, he mentioned a quote from Brad Henry, "A good teacher can inspire, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning."The chief minister said that his province needed good teachers who can turn the province into a seat of learning.